Tulane researcher to study maternal mortality

3 hours 34 minutes 40 seconds ago Sunday, November 11 2018 Nov 11, 2018 November 11, 2018 10:48 AM November 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Tulane researcher is looking at pregnancy-associated mortality in the U.S. and Louisiana.
  
The Advocate of New Orleans reports that Maeve Wallace, a reproductive and perinatal epidemiologist, has received two grants totaling $2.4 million to study the issue.
  
Wallace is at Tulane's School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.
  
She and her team will look at how state-level policies play a role in mortality. They'll also look at why black women are more likely than white women to die during pregnancy or post-partum periods.
  
The grants come from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health & Human Development.
  
According to a 2018 report by the United Health Foundation, Louisiana ranked second only to Georgia in maternal mortality. Rates in Louisiana were more than double the national average.
