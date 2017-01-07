Tulane planning to close central Mississippi campus

Image from The Clarion-Ledger

MADISON, Miss. - Tulane University is planning to close its campus in central Mississippi.



The Clarion-Ledger reports that University President Michael A. Fitts and the dean of continuing studies, Suri Duitch, emailed students Thursday. They said the School of Continuing Studies in the Jackson suburb of Madison will close at the end of the spring semester. The change awaits approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.



Fitts and Duitch said the closure would allow the School of Continuing Studies "to focus more attention on its New Orleans and Gulf Coast campuses, and on online programs, where we believe there are great opportunities for our current and future students."



The Madison campus opened in 2010.