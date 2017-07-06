Tulane partners with NOLA Brewery to launch Green Wave Beer

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane Athletics announced a partnership with NOLA Brewing Company to launch a new brew, Green Wave Beer.

The beer is currently in production and set to be available at Yulman Stadium for Tulane football's home opener on Saturday, September 2 against Grambling State.

The beer will also be available in local restaurants and grocery stores starting in the fall.

"We are excited for our alumni and fans to enjoy this new beverage and support our new partnership with NOLA Brewing," Jana Woodson, associate athletic director of External Relations at Tulane.





University officials say that Green Wave Beer is a filtered version of the more common Heffeweizen, a dry, wheat beer with a little hop of bitterness that features banana and clove.





"Green Wave Beer was designed with Tulane fans in mind," Kirk Coco, chief executive officer at NOLA Brewing, said. "Our goal is for alumni to be able to have a go-to beer to enjoy while tailgating and cheering on their favorite Tulane teams."