Tulane Medical School gets $25 million gift for research

NEW ORLEANS- Tulane University School of Medicine has received its largest donation ever: $25 million, to support research.

The school will rename its Department of Medicine for John W. Deming, a medical school graduate who died in 1996, at age 76.

Medical school dean Dr. Lee Hamm said in a news release Monday that the money will provide critical support to launch the careers of junior investigators while also helping senior faculty members.

Deming's wife, Bertie Deming Smith, says she wanted to honor the deep love her husband of 50 years held for Tulane, and his belief in the importance of education.

Deming grew up in Evergreen, Alabama, and graduated from Auburn. He worked in Alexandria, Louisiana, from 1950 to 1985.