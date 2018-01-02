33°
Tulane gets $3.7M military grant to develop computer tech
NEW ORLEANS- A Tulane University professor is getting a $3.7 million, three-year military grant to help develop computing technology.
The university announced Tuesday that professor Michael Mislove, chair of Tulane's computer science department, received the grant from the U.S. Air Force Office of Scientific Research.
The research grant is aimed at creating new technology related to quantum computing, specifically targeting the development of programming languages for quantum computers.
The computers are being designed to complete tasks and solve problems much faster than today's computers. A number of prototype quantum computers exist.
The grant could be extended for another two years, boosting its total to $6.3 million.
