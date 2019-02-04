60°
Tulane gets $11.4M, 5-year grant for new research institute

2 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, October 16 2016 Oct 16, 2016 October 16, 2016 10:44 AM October 16, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW ORLEANS - The National Institutes of Health is giving Tulane University $11.4 over the next five years to get more scientists studying ways to help patients with high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and related conditions.

Epidemiology professor Jiang He is using the grant to start an institute aimed at taking lab research into those chronic diseases and moving the findings into clinical studies and then into general use.

The grant was made under NIH's Center of Biomedical Research Excellence program to provide junior faculty with research money, career development opportunities and strong mentoring from senior investigators.

The aim is enabling them to get their own NIH grants, become independent investigators and graduate from the program so younger scientists can enter it.

