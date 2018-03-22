Tugboat that sank in Mississippi River is located

Photo: Nola.com/Times-Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says a tugboat that sank into the Mississippi River near Chalmette in Louisiana and led to an unsuccessful search for two of its crewmembers has been located.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported Wednesday that Corps spokesman Ricky Boyette says the corps isn't currently releasing the vessel's location so "as to not interfere with any of the work efforts." Boyette says the coordination process for salvaging the vessel is underway, but the operation won't take place until the river stages and currents are at a safer level.

One person was rescued after the tugboat capsized March 12 between Chalmette and Algiers. The Coast Guard has identified those missing as Malon Dawsey and Karl Prince. The Coast Guard reported another tugboat capsized last week. Crew members escaped without injury.