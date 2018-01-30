57°
Tuesday morning house fire caused by groceries set on top of stove

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday morning.

The call came in shortly after 9:40 a.m. for a fire in the 1800 block of Stonegate Court. Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson Curt Monte said that two adults and one child have been displaced because of the fire. 

Monte said when crews entered the home, they encountered fire coming from the kitchen. It was later determined that the fire was caused by groceries that were put on top of the stove.

The fire was contained before 11 a.m.

The cost of damage to the home is estimated at $100,000.

