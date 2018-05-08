Tuesday marks last day in office for La. secretary of state

BATON ROUGE- Tuesday is the last day in office for Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler.

He submitted his letter of resignation following several state officials calling for his resignation amid an ongoing sexual harassment scandal. In March, Schedler told the press he would not seek re-election, but planned to fight the sexual harassment claims filed by a former employee.

A lawsuit filed in February accused Schedler of sexually harassing an employee for years and punishing her after she rebuffed repeated advances. The secretary of state said he and the employee had a "consensual sexual relationship", but the woman's lawyer denied that claim.

Despite initially saying he planned to finish out the remaining two years of his term, Schedler announced his resignation May 1.

Click here to read the letter of resignation.

Kyle Ardoin will continue to serve as the interim secretary until the special election in the fall.