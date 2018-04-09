68°
Tuberculosis infection found at University of Mississippi

2 hours 22 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 April 09, 2018 12:37 PM April 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi's state Health Department says it has diagnosed a student at the University of Mississippi with tuberculosis.
  
Health officials say they're trying to identify other students on the Oxford campus who may be exposed to infection and plan to test about 500 people for tuberculosis. People who are going to be tested will get a letter, and the state says a second round of testing may be necessary.
  
People who are infected will be treated to prevent tuberculosis from developing, but people who haven't developed the disease aren't contagious.
  
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says tuberculosis investigations at schools and universities are sometimes necessary.
  
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Brandi Hephner LaBanc says the university is working closely with state health officials.
