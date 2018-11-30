77°
Tsunami warning canceled after Alaska earthquake

Friday, November 30 2018
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Officials have canceled a tsunami warning for coastal areas of southern Alaska following the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that shook Anchorage.
  
National Tsunami Warning Center senior technician Michael Burgy said the tsunami warning was automatically generated,
  
Officials monitored gauges to see if any underwater landslides would generate tsunami waves.
  
Because there were none, the warning was canceled.
  
Police had told residents of the island community of Kodiak to head to higher ground.
  
The quake damaged buildings in Anchorage and buckled roads and sent people running into the streets.
  
There were no immediate reports of serious injuries or deaths.
