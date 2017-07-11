74°
Tsunami Sushi restaurant locations to stop using straws

51 minutes 6 seconds ago July 11, 2017 Jul 11, 2017 Tuesday, July 11 2017 July 11, 2017 5:02 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – Tsunami Sushi restaurant locations have a new no straw policy, the restaurant chain announced on Tuesday. 

In a Facebook post, the restaurant explained that straws are one of the top marine debris items found on beaches and play a role in killing marine life. 

"As plastics start to break down and degrade, they release harmful toxins that pollute our aquatic ecosystems," the post says. 

The post goes on stating that about 24,000 tons of plastic end up in the digestive systems of fish. 

"And by 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean," the post says. 

The restaurant will keep some straws for guests upon request, however the restaurant is hopeful that customers will join the movement. According to the post, all Tsunami Sushi restaurant locations will stop the "expected use" of straws. 

