Try, try again: Louisiana lawmakers enter third tax session
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers have spent an unusual 45 weeks in legislative sessions since their term began in January 2016. Now, they're heading back for more.
Monday's latest gathering is the seventh special session called by Gov. John Bel Edwards since he took office, all to deal with Louisiana's ongoing financial instability.
At issue this time, as it has been for two earlier special sessions this year, is whether lawmakers will replace expiring sales taxes or instead allow deep cuts to fall across Louisiana agencies in July.
The Democratic governor and House Republican leaders are at odds about how much money should be raised.
Edwards called the 10-day session to begin Monday at 4 p.m. and end June 27. It is expected to cost between $50,000 and $60,000 a day.
