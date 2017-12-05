Try again? La. Medicaid deals could come up for another vote

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana lawmakers may get a fourth time to consider approving $15.4 billion in Medicaid managed-care deals before Gov. John Bel Edwards enacts the contracts through an emergency process.

Edwards' chief attorney Matthew Block sent a letter to House leaders Tuesday saying if they want the Legislature's joint budget committee to reconsider the contracts at its meeting next week, the administration would participate in the hearing.

Proposals extending the terms of the five managed-care companies overseeing Medicaid services for 1.5 million people have been repeatedly blocked by House Republicans. In response, Edwards decided to enact the 23-month deals through an emergency contracting method.

Block said he's heard from House members who want another vote this month. If it's scheduled and unsuccessful in passing the deals, Edwards will continue with emergency contracts.