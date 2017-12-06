41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Try again? La. Medicaid deals could come up for another vote

1 hour 35 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, December 06 2017 Dec 6, 2017 December 06, 2017 9:39 AM December 06, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana lawmakers may get a fourth time to consider approving $15.4 billion in Medicaid managed-care deals before Gov. John Bel Edwards enacts the contracts through an emergency process.

Edwards' chief attorney Matthew Block sent a letter to House leaders Tuesday saying if they want the Legislature's joint budget committee to reconsider the contracts at its meeting next week, the administration would participate in the hearing.

Proposals extending the terms of the five managed-care companies overseeing Medicaid services for 1.5 million people have been repeatedly blocked by House Republicans. In response, Edwards decided to enact the 23-month deals through an emergency contracting method.

Block said he's heard from House members who want another vote this month. If it's scheduled and unsuccessful in passing the deals, Edwards will continue with emergency contracts.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days