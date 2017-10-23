69°
Trunk-or-treating in Baton Rouge

By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE- Children in Baton Rouge are invited to participate in a Trunk-or-Treat event taking place at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center.

Trunk-or-Treating will be on October 31 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Children can enjoy outdoor fun, food, car excitement are more. Costumes are encouraged for everyone that participates.

Vehicle entries should be decorated with a theme. Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated vehicle. 

Trick-or-treating in Denham Springs and Ascension will also begin at 6 p.m.

