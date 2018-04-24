Trumps welcome France's Macrons to state dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the administration's first state dinner.

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, arrived at the White House as a light rain fell Tuesday evening.

Trump and his wife, Melania, exchanged hugs and air kisses with the Macrons before going inside the White House for the festivities. About 130 guests have been invited.

Macron opened a three-day state visit to the U.S. on Monday.

The French leader is scheduled to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.