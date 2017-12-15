Latest Weather Blog
Trumpeter faces money laundering, obstruction charges
NEW ORLEANS- Award-winning New Orleans trumpet player Irvin Mayfield faces 19 federal criminal counts, including money laundering and obstruction of justice charges.
A Thursday indictment charges Mayfield and his friend Ronald Markham in connection with their former roles as board members of the charitable New Orleans Public Library Foundation. The indictment alleges they used more than $1.3 million in library foundation donations to enrich themselves. That included money to pay their salaries at the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, founded by Mayfield, who has since resigned. The men's initial court appearance is set for Jan. 4.
Their attorneys declined immediate comment on the charges.
The indictments follow investigative reports by WWL-TV on Mayfield, who drew praise in the city for his musical artistry and his promotion of the city following Hurricane Katrina.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish Christmas toy delivery
-
Star Wars fans turn out in force for latest movie premiere
-
Mike Edmonson won't respond to allegations of wrongdoing but believes he was...
-
Will Wade and the Tigers host shopping spree for area kids
-
Two shot in iPhone sale gone wrong Thursday morning