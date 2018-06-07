92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump would invite Kim to US if summit goes well

2 hours 20 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, June 07 2018 Jun 7, 2018 June 07, 2018 4:11 PM June 07, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Trump says he would "certainly" invite North Korea's Kim Jong Un to visit the United States if summit negotiations in Singapore go well.
  
But Trump said Thursday at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH'-bay) that he is also "totally prepared to walk" if things don't go well, noting that he "did it once before."
  
Trump says he'd probably favor the White House over his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, as a venue for hosting Kim, saying: "Maybe we'll start with the White House."
  
He also says he believes Kim is prepared to do something that will be great for his country, his family and himself.
  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days