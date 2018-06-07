Trump would invite Kim to US if summit goes well

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Trump says he would "certainly" invite North Korea's Kim Jong Un to visit the United States if summit negotiations in Singapore go well.

But Trump said Thursday at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH'-bay) that he is also "totally prepared to walk" if things don't go well, noting that he "did it once before."

Trump says he'd probably favor the White House over his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, as a venue for hosting Kim, saying: "Maybe we'll start with the White House."

He also says he believes Kim is prepared to do something that will be great for his country, his family and himself.