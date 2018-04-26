Latest Weather Blog
Trump 'won't be involved' in special counsel's Russia probe
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he "won't be involved" in the special counsel investigation into Russia election meddling, but adds he may change his mind.
Trump said Thursday on "Fox & Friends" that special counsel Robert Mueller's probe "is a disgrace." Trump criticized federal agents for exercising search warrants on his lawyer Michael Cohen and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Trump says: "I have decided that I won't be involved. I may change my mind at some point, because what's going on is a disgrace."
His comments come as the Senate Judiciary Committee is poised to vote Thursday on a bill to protect Mueller's job. Cohen's under federal criminal investigation in New York for unspecified business dealings.
Manafort is charged with allegedly engaging in conspiracy and money laundering.
