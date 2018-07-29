Trump willing to shut down government over wall

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump says he's willing to shut down the government if Democrats refuse to vote for his immigration proposals, including building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump's tweet Sunday comes two days after the Senate's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, said in a home-state radio interview that a shutdown wasn't going to happen.

Trump says: "I would be willing to 'shut down' government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT!"

In the Kentucky radio interview, McConnell did acknowledge that the border funding issue probably wouldn't be resolved until later this year, after the November election.