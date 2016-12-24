66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump will keep using 'drain the swamp' mantra

2 days 10 hours 37 minutes ago December 22, 2016 Dec 22, 2016 Thursday, December 22 2016 December 22, 2016 11:49 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump says he's sticking with his "drain the swamp" campaign mantra after a top supporter suggested otherwise.

Trump tweets, "Someone incorrectly stated" that he was no longer using the phrase. Trump says, "Actually, we will always be trying to DTS."


That someone is former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, an adviser who told NPR this week that Trump now "disclaims" the popular campaign slogan.

Now Gingrich says he "goofed" in the interview and mischaracterized Trump's position. He says in an online video that he spoke with the president-elect Thursday morning and, "Drain the swamp is in. The alligators should be worried."


Trump has faced criticism for filling his cabinet with wealthy billionaires and corporate bosses after running a populist campaign.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days