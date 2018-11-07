Trump will hold post-election news conference

******

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will address the midterm election results at a late-morning White House news conference.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Twitter that Trump will take questions from reporters at the White House at 11:30 a.m. EST. Democrats took back control of the House from Trump's Republican Party.

But the GOP gained ground in the Senate by defeating several Democrats in states where Trump was elected by wide margins in 2016. Republicans also preserved governorships in key states like Ohio and Florida. Trump campaigned aggressively in the closing days of the campaign, mostly to help Republican Senate candidates.