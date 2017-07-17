Trump wields Louisiana baseball bat at 'Made in America' showcase

Image: The Guardian

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump took a swing with a baseball bat made by a Louisiana company at the American-made product showcase at the White House Monday.

President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and other Cabinet members attended the 'Made in America' product showcase that included Louisiana baseball equipment manufacturer Marucci Sports.

The showcase included products manufactured in all 50 states. Marucci, a baseball equipment manufacturer, handcrafts all its wood bats in Baton Rouge.

"We are honored and excited to represent Louisiana and have our wood bats recognized at the President's Made In America product showcase," Marucci CEO and Co-Founder Kurt Ainsworth said. "We're committed to continuing manufacturing in Louisiana, and we're working to bring more production and jobs to the state as we continue to grow."

The Marucci bat was the first product President Trump visited in the Blue Room of the White House.

"Look at this – beautiful! These are nice!" Trump said.

Ainsworth, Joe Lawrence and Jack Marucci founded the company back in 2004.