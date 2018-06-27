91°
Trump warns Harley-Davidson: 'We won't forget'

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is warning Harley-Davidson that "We won't forget" about its decision to shift some motorcycle production overseas. He's also suggesting the company will lose out to competitors.
  
The president is tweeting that Harley-Davidson, which already has some production in foreign markets, "should stay 100 percent in America." Trump says that he's "done so much for you, and then this."
  
The Milwaukee-based company said Monday it came to its decision because of retaliatory tariffs it faces in an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and the European Union.
  
Trump says on Twitter, "We won't forget, and neither will your customers or your now very HAPPY competitors!"
  
The president had earlier warned that any shift in production "will be the beginning of the end."

