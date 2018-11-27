54°
Trump warns GM could lose subsidies over layoffs

2 hours 22 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, November 27 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is saying he's "very disappointed" in General Motors closing plants - and he says the White House is "looking at cutting all subsidies" for the auto giant.
  
Trump tweeted his warning Tuesday, a day after GM announced it would shutter five plants and slash 14,000 jobs in North America.
  
He blasted GM's CEO, Mary Barra, "for closing plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland" even though "nothing" was "being closed in Mexico & China."
  
Trump angrily referred to the 2008 federal auto bailout by adding that "the U.S. saved General Motors, and this is the THANKS we get!"
  
The president floated the idea of cutting subsidies for GM's electric cars program.
  
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not elaborate as to what cuts could be enacted.

