Trump wants regulations streamlined in infrastructure bill

Image: The Seattle Times

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump wants to offer a two-for-one deal on infrastructure.



The Trump administration intends to propose a package of tax breaks meant to help spur $1 trillion in new spending on roads, bridges and other construction over the next decade. As part of that bill, Trump also wants to introduce measures to drastically shorten approval times for projects.



The strategy appears aimed at building support for an effort with little momentum in Congress. Democrats are critical of Trump's focus on public-private partnerships, rather than more traditional funding, while many conservative Republicans have balked at the idea of massive government investment.



Trump's National Economic Council is crafting changes to the law to speed up the regulatory process, so construction could start sooner and would be easier to finance.