69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump wants regulations streamlined in infrastructure bill

44 minutes 45 seconds ago April 11, 2017 Apr 11, 2017 Tuesday, April 11 2017 April 11, 2017 7:39 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: The Seattle Times

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump wants to offer a two-for-one deal on infrastructure.

The Trump administration intends to propose a package of tax breaks meant to help spur $1 trillion in new spending on roads, bridges and other construction over the next decade. As part of that bill, Trump also wants to introduce measures to drastically shorten approval times for projects.

The strategy appears aimed at building support for an effort with little momentum in Congress. Democrats are critical of Trump's focus on public-private partnerships, rather than more traditional funding, while many conservative Republicans have balked at the idea of massive government investment.

Trump's National Economic Council is crafting changes to the law to speed up the regulatory process, so construction could start sooner and would be easier to finance.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days