94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump wants federal suit against opioid manufacturers

2 hours 59 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, August 16 2018 Aug 16, 2018 August 16, 2018 12:19 PM August 16, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is asking Attorney General Jeff Sessions to file a federal lawsuit against certain companies that supply and manufacture opioids.
  
Speaking during a Cabinet meeting Thursday, Trump said he's directing Sessions to file a separate lawsuit, rather than joining existing lawsuits filed by states affected by the spread of the often-lethal, highly-addictive drugs.
  
Trump is asking Sessions to look out for opioids coming into the U.S. from China and Mexico, saying those countries are "sending their garbage and killing our people."
  
Trump added: "It's almost a form of warfare."
  
It was not immediately clear if or when a federal suit would be filed. A barrage of suits have been filed nationwide against distributors and manufacturers in recent months amid the opioid epidemic.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days