49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump wants detention and interrogation policies to change

38 minutes 20 seconds ago January 26, 2017 Jan 26, 2017 Thursday, January 26 2017 January 26, 2017 7:23 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - The draft of an executive order signals sweeping changes to U.S. interrogation and detention policy as President Donald Trump renews his support for using torture in questioning terror suspects.

The draft order also would reverse President Barack Obama's order to close the military detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

And it orders up recommendations on whether the U.S. should reopen CIA detention facilities outside the United States.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days