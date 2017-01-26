Trump wants detention and interrogation policies to change

WASHINGTON - The draft of an executive order signals sweeping changes to U.S. interrogation and detention policy as President Donald Trump renews his support for using torture in questioning terror suspects.



The draft order also would reverse President Barack Obama's order to close the military detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



And it orders up recommendations on whether the U.S. should reopen CIA detention facilities outside the United States.