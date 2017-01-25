63°
Latest Weather Blog
Trump vows to 'send in the Feds' to help Chicago
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he'll "send in the Feds" if Chicago doesn't reduce its homicide figures.
Trump tweeted last night that already there've been 42 killings this year in the city, and 228 shootings.
The tweet came after Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel criticized Trump on Monday for worrying about the size of the crowd at his inauguration.
But Emanuel also acknowledged his own frustration with Chicago's crime rate.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police say impaired driver video another reminder to "move over"
-
New Roads residents unconvinced about federal buyout plan
-
Stop FEMA group comes to Baton Rouge
-
Homeowner tired of patchwork on street, wants permanent fix
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Teacher accused of choking student unconscious