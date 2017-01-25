63°
Trump vows to 'send in the Feds' to help Chicago

1 hour 52 minutes 33 seconds ago January 25, 2017 Jan 25, 2017 Wednesday, January 25 2017 January 25, 2017 7:22 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he'll "send in the Feds" if Chicago doesn't reduce its homicide figures.

Trump tweeted last night that already there've been 42 killings this year in the city, and 228 shootings.

The tweet came after Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel criticized Trump on Monday for worrying about the size of the crowd at his inauguration.

But Emanuel also acknowledged his own frustration with Chicago's crime rate.

