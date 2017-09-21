Latest Weather Blog
Trump vows more sanctions over North Korea's nuclear buildup
NEW YORK- President Donald Trump says the U.S. will impose additional sanctions on North Korea over the communist country's nuclear weapons buildup.
Asked Thursday about new punishment for the North, Trump said: "We will be putting more sanctions on North Korea."
Trump told the U.N. General Assembly this week that the U.S. will have no choice but to "totally destroy" North Korea if the North continues to threaten the U.S. and its allies, including Asian neighbors South Korea and Japan.
Trump spoke Thursday at a meeting in New York with the president of Afghanistan.
North Korea is the likely topic of discussion when Trump holds separate talks later Thursday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The three leaders will also meet over lunch.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
District attorney announces security bump at LSU home games
-
GoFundMe started in Donald Smart's honor
-
Surveillance video shows man stealing equipment intended for disabled children's fundraiser
-
Former BREC commissioner fatally shot outside home; Possibly connected to other shootings
-
Governor announces $10 million for Southern University infrastructure project