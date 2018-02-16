Trump visits Fla. hospital 2 days after attack

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has arrived at a Florida hospital to meet medical professionals two days after a deadly shooting at a Broward County high school.

The president and first lady Melania Trump are visiting Broward Health North Hospital in Pompano Beach. The Trumps are thanking doctors, nurses and medical professionals for their response to Wednesday's mass shooting, when a teen gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, north of Miami.

Trump is expected to meet with officials from the Broward County Sheriff's Office later Friday.

Trump is staying at his Palm Beach club this weekend.