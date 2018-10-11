80°
Latest Weather Blog
Trump visit to university sparks opposition from faculty
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - President Donald Trump's planned visit to Eastern Kentucky University has sparked opposition at the school.
Trump's campaign is planning a rally Saturday to support Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, who's in a tight race with Democrat Amy McGrath for the Sixth District seat.
News outlets report 120 faculty and staff signed a letter sent Wednesday to university President Michael Benson and the Board of Regents. It says they object to Trump's campaign "which has consistently, openly, and unambiguously attacked the values of inquiry, learning, and free speech" that are central to higher education.
English professor Gerald Nachtwey says the opposition isn't political. He says faculty support free speech on campus even when they disagree with the viewpoint.
Benson said the school's freedom of speech policies require open use of the facilities.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Grab a plate: 31st annual Jambalaya Jam kicks off Thursday
-
Deputies identify suspect accused of making meth at Denham Springs apartment complex,...
-
Suspect accused of making meth at an apartment complex in Livingston
-
Shops, marching band get ready for anticipated Saturday LSU game
-
Ascension parents looking for options as embattled daycare closes