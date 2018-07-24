90°
Trump 'very concerned' Russians will meddle to help Dems

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he's "very concerned" that Russia will try to meddle in November's midterm elections to help Democrats win.
  
Trump says in a tweet he's "very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election," but says: "they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats. They definitely don't want Trump!"
  
He doesn't explain his reasoning.
  
The U.S. intelligence community concluded Russia meddled in the 2016 election to try to help Trump win, and Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week at his joint press conference with Trump that he was rooting for the Republican.
  
The tweet is the latest example of Trump sowing doubts about the integrity of the U.S. electoral system. In 2016, he repeatedly claimed the election was "rigged."

