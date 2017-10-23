Trump urges House GOP to move quickly on budget, tax cuts

WASHINGTON- House Republicans leaders are hoping to pass a budget bill this week so they can turn their attention to tax reform. In a conference call, President Donald Trump personally urged House GOP members to pass the tax package or face political failure in 2018.

He said it is crucial for Congress to pass what he described as historic tax cuts.

The Senate last week passed a budget that includes rules that will allow Republicans to get tax legislation through the Senate without Democratic votes. House Republican leaders are emphasizing the need for the House to pass the Senate budget to avoid negotiations between the two chambers that could slow the process.

Republicans are anxious to rack up a legislative win after a series of embarrassing failures.