62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump urges House GOP to move quickly on budget, tax cuts

3 hours 21 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, October 23 2017 Oct 23, 2017 October 23, 2017 6:31 AM October 23, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON- House Republicans leaders are hoping to pass a budget bill this week so they can turn their attention to tax reform. In a conference call, President Donald Trump personally urged House GOP members to pass the tax package or face political failure in 2018.

He said it is crucial for Congress to pass what he described as historic tax cuts.

The Senate last week passed a budget that includes rules that will allow Republicans to get tax legislation through the Senate without Democratic votes. House Republican leaders are emphasizing the need for the House to pass the Senate budget to avoid negotiations between the two chambers that could slow the process.

Republicans are anxious to rack up a legislative win after a series of embarrassing failures.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days