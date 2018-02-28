Trump urges against concealed-carry expansion

72°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is urging Republicans to set aside efforts to expand the concealed carrying of firearms in legislation pending in Congress.
  
He is telling lawmakers considering ways to respond to the deadly Florida school shooting, "You'll never get it passed."
  
Trump says the concealed carry provision is a "whole new ballgame" and should be in a separate bill.
  
The House approved the bill late last year as part of a broader package that also expanded gun rights by requiring states to recognize conceal-carry permits issued by other states.
  
Some House Republicans are resistant to separating the two issues, as is likely in the Senate.
