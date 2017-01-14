Latest Weather Blog
Trump unleashes Twitter attack against congressional critic
NEW YORK - Donald Trump is lashing out at a Georgia congressman who described the Republican as an illegitimate president.
Trump tweeted on Saturday that Democrat John Lewis "should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results."
Trump - who'll be sworn in this coming Friday - continues to use Twitter to attack his adversaries as he did throughout the campaign.
Lewis says he'll skip Trump's inauguration. The longtime civil rights leader says it'd be the first one he'll miss since coming to Congress three decades ago.
Lewis told NBC's "Meet the Press" that he doesn't consider Trump a "legitimate president" and blames the Russians for helping him win.
