Trump tweets 'It all begins today!'

27 minutes 13 seconds ago January 20, 2017 Jan 20, 2017 Friday, January 20 2017 January 20, 2017 7:58 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump has emerged from Blair House to start the Inauguration Day festivities. Trump and his wife, Melania, stepped out of the government guest house next to the White House just after 8:30 a.m. and took a motorcade for the short drive to St. John's Episcopal Church. After the service, they'll head to the White House to be greeted by President Barack Obama. Trump began the day by tweeting, "It all begins today! I will see you at 11 a.m. for the swearing-in."

