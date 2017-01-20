Trump tweets 'It all begins today!'

WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump has emerged from Blair House to start the Inauguration Day festivities. Trump and his wife, Melania, stepped out of the government guest house next to the White House just after 8:30 a.m. and took a motorcade for the short drive to St. John's Episcopal Church. After the service, they'll head to the White House to be greeted by President Barack Obama. Trump began the day by tweeting, "It all begins today! I will see you at 11 a.m. for the swearing-in."