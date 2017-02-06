65°
Trump tweets 'I call my own shots' Monday morning

1 hour 13 minutes 37 seconds ago February 06, 2017 Feb 6, 2017 Monday, February 06 2017 February 06, 2017 6:48 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Eric Tucker

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is insisting "I call my own shots" and that any negative polling data is "fake news."

It's unclear what prompted Trump's early morning tweets on Monday.

The New York Times released an unflattering portrait of Trump's nights at the White House, suggesting Trump spends much of his time watching cable news and wasn't fully briefed before signing an executive order elevating Stephen Bannon to the National Security Council.

Trump tweeted early Monday: "I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!"

