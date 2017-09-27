Latest Weather Blog
Trump tweets he's still optimistic on health overhaul
WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump says he's still optimistic for health care legislation, even after Senate Republicans conceded defeat on a last-ditch effort to repeal "Obamacare."
On Twitter, Trump cited "very positive signs" from GOP Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and "two others." He added: "we have the HCare Vote, but not for Friday!"
Murkowski did not endorse this week's bill, complaining it was rushed.
Trump also said a "yes vote" was "in hospital." It was not immediately clear who he was referring to.
Republican leaders didn't have the votes to advance a bill under rules that required just 50 votes, plus a tie-breaker from the vice president. Those rules expire Sept. 30. Legislation after that would require 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.
Trump also tweeted: "get rid of the Filibuster Rule!"
