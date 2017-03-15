43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump tweets dig at Snoop Dogg over mock shooting in video

1 hour 9 minutes 49 seconds ago March 15, 2017 Mar 15, 2017 Wednesday, March 15 2017 March 15, 2017 8:45 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: YouTube

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is firing back at Snoop Dogg days after the release of a music video in which the rapper points a toy gun at a clown dressed like Trump and pulls the trigger.

Trump tweeted Wednesday morning: "Can you imagine what the outcry would be if SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!"


The video is for a remixed version of the song "Lavender," by Canadian group BADBADNOTGOOD featuring Snoop Dogg. In it, Snoop Dogg shoots the Trump clown with a gun that releases a flag with the word "bang."

The rapper was also criticized over the video by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who lost to Trump in last year's Republican presidential primary campaign.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days