59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump tweets again about 'legitimate president' comment

40 minutes 19 seconds ago January 14, 2017 Jan 14, 2017 Saturday, January 14 2017 January 14, 2017 8:26 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Steve Peoples

NEW YORK - Donald Trump isn't done with criticizing congressman John Lewis for saying he doesn't consider the president-elect a legitimate president.

Trump turned to Twitter once against Saturday night to say of the Georgia Democrat: "Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get!"



Earlier Saturday, Trump tweeted that Lewis should focus on "fixing and helping his district" and describing it as "in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested)." The president-elect offered no evidence to support those comments about Georgia's 5th Congressional District, which includes the Atlanta metro region.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days