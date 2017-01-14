Trump tweets again about 'legitimate president' comment

NEW YORK - Donald Trump isn't done with criticizing congressman John Lewis for saying he doesn't consider the president-elect a legitimate president.



Trump turned to Twitter once against Saturday night to say of the Georgia Democrat: "Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get!"

Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017





Earlier Saturday, Trump tweeted that Lewis should focus on "fixing and helping his district" and describing it as "in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested)." The president-elect offered no evidence to support those comments about Georgia's 5th Congressional District, which includes the Atlanta metro region.