Trump, Trudeau to confer on women in workforce

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will participate in a round table discussion about women in the workforce on Monday.



The event shows the rising policy influence of first daughter Ivanka Trump, who has stressed her commitment to issues like child care.



A White House official says the two countries will launch a task force called the United States Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs.



The official says Trudeau's office reached out to discuss working on a joint effort, noting that this was seen as an area of shared interest between both leaders.



Ivanka Trump has been a vocal advocate for policies benefiting working women. The White House official says Ivanka Trump was involved in recruiting participants and setting the agenda for the meeting and will attend.



The White House official requested anonymity to provide details in advance of the meeting.