Latest Weather Blog
Trump tries to distance himself from Cohen
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is lashing out at his former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, before Cohen testifies at a public hearing.
Trump is distancing himself from Cohen in a tweet from Hanoi, Vietnam, where he has traveled for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump insists Cohen was just "one of many lawyers who represented me (unfortunately)." He also says Cohen "had other clients also" and "did bad things unrelated to Trump."
Cohen plans to tell a House committee on Wednesday that Trump knew ahead of time that WikiLeaks had emails damaging to 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and that Trump is a "racist," a "conman" and a "cheat." That's according to prepared testimony obtained by The Associated Press.
Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about a project in Russia. Trump accuses Cohen of now lying to reduce his prison sentence.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: One dead, two injured after shooting on I-110 Tuesday
-
Deputy involved in late-night crash in Ascension Parish
-
Police investigating reported shooting on I-110 Tuesday night
-
Officials concerned over growing number of youth-related violent crimes
-
Pollster: St. George has strong momentum