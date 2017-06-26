Trump travel ban takes effect Thursday

WASHINGTON - The State Department says it will start implementing President Donald Trump's ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries 72 hours after it was partly reinstated by the Supreme Court.

That means the temporary ban will go into effect Thursday morning.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says her agency will provide more details about how it will be implemented after consulting with the Justice and Homeland Security departments. She says the U.S. government will keep people traveling to the U.S. and members of the travel industry informed "in a professional, organized and timely way."

She says the U.S. is also working with its partners to implement the part of the ban that affects refugee admissions to the U.S. She says the State Department will keep the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program updated about changes "as they take effect."