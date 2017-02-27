Trump Tower climber pleads guilty, can't contact president

NEW YORK - A 19-year-old man who scaled Trump Tower in New York City in August has pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.



A judge told Stephen Rogata, of Great Falls, Virginia, on Monday that he's prohibited from any contact with President Donald Trump. The Daily News says that includes mail, Facebook and Twitter.



Rogata used suction cups, a harness and ropes to climb from the fifth floor to the 21st floor when Trump was the Republican presidential nominee. Trump lived in Trump Tower but wasn't there at the time.



As part of his plea agreement, Rogata must continue mental health treatment and go to school or work.



If he stays out of trouble for a year, he'll be permitted to withdraw his plea to the reckless endangerment charge.