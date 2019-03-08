76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump tours tornado devastation in Alabama

55 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 March 08, 2019 12:56 PM March 08, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - President Donald Trump is surveying damage in Beauregard, Alabama, the community hardest hit by Sunday's tornado that killed 23 people in a rural, eastern part of the state.

The president and first lady Melania Trump saw trees that appeared to have been snapped in half. The twister ripped roofs off houses. Tree roots were ripped from the grown. There were holes where houses once stood.

A homemade "Make America Great Again" greeted the president. Trump spoke with families affected by the tornado and got a briefing from local officials. Commenting on the destruction, Trump said: "We saw things that you wouldn't believe." The tornado, with 170 mph winds, left a path of destruction nearly a mile wide.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days