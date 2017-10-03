84°
Latest Weather Blog
Trump tours Puerto Rico, contrasts Hurricane Maria with Katrina
President Donald Trump is touring the storm damage of San Juan and hearing the stories of residents still recovering from Hurricane Maria.
The president is visiting neighborhoods and has told one resident that the governor and the mayor are "doing a good job."
Recently, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz criticized the pace of the federal government's response and drew Trump's scorn.
The president's visit included meetings with her and other local officials. As he left the airport, the president's motorcade snaked through streets lined with downed tree limbs, mangled signs and drooping power lines. A beach was covered in debris.
Noting "every death is a horror," Pres. Trump contrasts death toll from Hurricane Maria to that from a "real catastrophe like Katrina." pic.twitter.com/hpcvamQIGm— ABC News (@ABC) October 3, 2017
The president said that while "every death is a horror," he drew a distinction between "a real catastrophe like Katrina" and "what happened here" in Puerto Rico, where at least 16 people died.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community leaders host canvass after spree of shootings
-
BRPD meets with State Police, no decision on troopers policing Baton Rouge...
-
Coroner's office en route to Flora Lane house fire
-
Police seeking 'heavily armed' suspect near Seneca Street
-
Louisiana is ready for mass casualty situation, according to state