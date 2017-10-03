84°
Trump tours Puerto Rico, contrasts Hurricane Maria with Katrina

Tuesday, October 03 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
President Donald Trump is touring the storm damage of San Juan and hearing the stories of residents still recovering from Hurricane Maria.
  
The president is visiting neighborhoods and has told one resident that the governor and the mayor are "doing a good job."
  
Recently, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz criticized the pace of the federal government's response and drew Trump's scorn.
  
The president's visit included meetings with her and other local officials. As he left the airport, the president's motorcade snaked through streets lined with downed tree limbs, mangled signs and drooping power lines. A beach was covered in debris.
  
President Trump later said the island suffered a relatively low death toll from Hurricane Maria compared with "a real catastrophe like Katrina," which killed more than a thousand people in 2005.
  
The president said that while "every death is a horror," he drew a distinction between "a real catastrophe like Katrina" and "what happened here" in Puerto Rico, where at least 16 people died.
  

