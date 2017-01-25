Trump to take action on immigration

63°
January 25, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's focus is expected to be immigration today, with the president planning to roll out executive actions, beginning with a proposal for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Two administration officials also say Trump is expected to target so-called sanctuary cities and review proposals to restrict the flow of refugees into the United States.

