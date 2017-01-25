63°
Trump to take action on immigration
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's focus is expected to be immigration today, with the president planning to roll out executive actions, beginning with a proposal for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Two administration officials also say Trump is expected to target so-called sanctuary cities and review proposals to restrict the flow of refugees into the United States.
