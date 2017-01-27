Trump to speak with leaders of Japan, Australia

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has scheduled telephone conversations with two more of his world counterparts.



The White House says Trump will speak separately Saturday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.



That brings to five the number of foreign leaders Trump plans to speak with.



The White House had already said telephone conversations have been scheduled with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.



British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday became the first foreign leader to meet with Trump at the White House since he took office a week ago.