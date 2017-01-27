47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump to speak with leaders of Japan, Australia

1 hour 9 minutes 41 seconds ago January 27, 2017 Jan 27, 2017 Friday, January 27 2017 January 27, 2017 7:17 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has scheduled telephone conversations with two more of his world counterparts.
    
The White House says Trump will speak separately Saturday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
    
That brings to five the number of foreign leaders Trump plans to speak with.
    
The White House had already said telephone conversations have been scheduled with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.
    
British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday became the first foreign leader to meet with Trump at the White House since he took office a week ago.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days